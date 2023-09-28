Automechanika Dubai 2023; Six Pakistani companies gear up for grand showcase

ISLAMABAD: The automotive world is reviving up for one of the biggest events of the year, as Automechanika Dubai 2023 prepares to open its doors from October 2nd to 4th at the renowned Dubai World Trade Centre. This international trade exhibition, boasts itself as the largest exhibition dedicated to the automotive aftermarket and service industry.

As per details, with over 1,912 exhibitors hailing from 61 nations, representing a wide array of automotive sectors, Automechanika Dubai 2023 is poised to be a gathering of automotive giants. The event will also host 20 official country pavilions and attract trade buyers from around the globe.

This year, Automechanika Dubai 2023 shines a spotlight on sustainability with the introduction of new events, including the Lubricants Technology Conference and Innovation4Mobility. These endeavors will explore cutting-edge solutions aimed at reducing the industry’s environmental footprint.

The 20th edition of Automechanika Dubai will feature eight specialized Product Sections, ensuring that there is something for everyone with an interest in the automotive industry. From Parts & Components to Electronics & Systems, Accessories & Customizing to Tires & Batteries, Car Wash & Care to Oils & Lubricants, Diagnostics & Repair, and finally, Body & Paint – attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest developments and products in each category.

Highlighting the international nature of the event, six distinguished companies from Pakistan are gearing up to make their mark at Automechanika Dubai 2023. These companies are:

Ghandhara Tires Hussein Engineering Works Pakistan Accumulators Panther Tyres Rastgar Engineering Thal Engineering

As per details these Pakistani companies, amongst the 1912 exhibitors are ready to showcase their prowess, innovation, and contribution to the automotive industry on a global stage. The Pakistan Automobile Spare Parts Importers & Dealers Association (PASPIDA) is further demonstrating its commitment to fostering trade relations by organizing a delegation of VIP buyers from Pakistan to attend Automechanika Dubai.

With over 200 visitors from Pakistan expected to attend, the event promises to be a catalyst for international business collaborations and knowledge exchange. As the automotive world converges on Dubai, Automechanika Dubai 2023 stands as a testament to the industry’s resilience, innovation, and dedication to a sustainable future, as per the Automechanika team.