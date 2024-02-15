Symmetry Group onboards new clients, aims for Rs50mn revenue in 2024

Symmetry Group Limited, a leading digital technology and experiences company listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), announced that they have onboarded several new clients for their digital services. These include prominent brands like English Biscuit Manufacturers (Gluco & Sooper Biscuits), JS Global Limited, and Nando’s Pakistan. This expansion is expected to generate an additional Rs 20 million in revenue for the company within a year.

The company’s recent success builds upon its earlier achievements, marked by the acquisition of Hashoo Group (PC & Hotel One), Jaffer Consultancy, and Circles Life Asia Technology as clients. Symmetry Group anticipates generating a revenue of Rs 30 million in the coming 12 months. This growth trajectory underscores the company’s expertise in digital products and services, particularly in transforming marketing, sales, and other consumer-centric functions for organizations.

The company specializes in transforming businesses through digital solutions. They focus on elevating marketing, sales, and customer-centric functions by offering a range of digital products and services. This includes areas like interactive marketing, mobile app development, e-commerce solutions, and data analytics.

Chairman Sarocsh Ahmed emphasized the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation, citing a remarkable 124% growth in export revenue. Despite facing initial challenges in commerce and Mobility sectors in 2023, Symmetry Group remains resilient, laying down foundational steps for future revenue contributions.

According to the Director’s Report for 2023, Symmetry Group achieved record-breaking revenue and profit growth amidst global economic uncertainty and challenges in Pakistan. The company reported a revenue increase of 26%, reaching Rs 459 million, with operating profit soaring by 76% to Rs 172 million. Net profit also witnessed a substantial rise, reaching Rs 159 million compared to Rs 71 million in 2022.

Analyzing the company’s performance over the past six years reveals an upward trajectory in revenue and net profit. From Rs 164 million in revenue and Rs 15 million in net profit in 2018, Symmetry Group has steadily climbed to Rs 459 million in revenue and Rs 159 million in net profit in 2023.

Symmetry Group’s optimism about its future prospects, considering global trends in technology and transformation markets. With the global technology and transformation market expected to grow from USD 588 billion in 2021 to USD 3,739 billion by 2030, Symmetry Group is poised for substantial growth. The company’s dedication to investing in startups and emerging technologies aligns with this vision, positioning it as an industry leader.

According to the company’s annual report, in Pakistan, the digital industry shows promising growth potential, fueled by initiatives such as the SIFC (Special Technology Zones Authority) by the government. The mobile ecosystem’s economic contribution reached USD 16.7 billion in 2018, equivalent to 5.4% of GDP, and is expected to reach 6.6% of GDP by the end of 2023. This growth is further accelerated by increasing mobile and internet penetration, with the government facilitating the private sector to boost IT and ITeS exports.

Symmetry Group Limited’s strategic expansion, steady financial growth, and commitment to innovation position it as a key player in driving digital transformation in Pakistan. With a strong focus on empowering organizations through digital solutions and expanding its global footprint, the company is primed for continued success in the evolving digital landscape.