Sign inSubscribe
PARTNER CONTENT

HBL EAFC gaming tournament crowns champions

By Press Release

The inaugural EAFC Gaming Tournament, held under the auspices of Konnect by HBL, offered a platform for aspiring and established Esports players to showcase their skills and compete. The electrifying EAFC Football Game competition, held in Karachi, drew over 100 enthusiastic gamers, showcasing their skills and passion for the virtual arena.

After hours of intense competition, the top three finalists emerged victorious, leaving the audience in awe of their gaming prowess and lightning-fast reflexes. The podium finishers are:
⦁ 1st Place: Arham Ghauri – Claiming the coveted champion trophy and a grand prize of PKR 250,000.
⦁ 2nd Place: Areeb Rehman – Taking home the runner-up prize of PKR 150,000.
⦁ 3rd Place: Salman Shah – Earning the third-place honours and a prize of PKR 100,000.

Commenting on the initiative, Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer – HBL, said, “HBL congratulates all the gamers for their skills and sportsmanship. This EAFC tournament marks a new chapter in Pakistan’s Esports landscape: Konnect by HBL will deepen its association with Esports. Aur Khelo.”

Previous article
Pakistan sees slight increase in foreign reserves
Press Release
Press Release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Cisco to cut more than 4,000 jobs, lowers annual revenue forecast

Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) said it would cut 5% of its global workforce, or more than 4,000 jobs, and lowered its annual revenue target as...

Political uncertainty shakes PSX, KSE-100 plummets 1.8%

Sazgar Engineering launches its first electric vehicle

Nepra to issue show-cause notices to Discos for overbilling

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.