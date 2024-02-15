HBL EAFC gaming tournament crowns champions

The inaugural EAFC Gaming Tournament, held under the auspices of Konnect by HBL, offered a platform for aspiring and established Esports players to showcase their skills and compete. The electrifying EAFC Football Game competition, held in Karachi, drew over 100 enthusiastic gamers, showcasing their skills and passion for the virtual arena.

After hours of intense competition, the top three finalists emerged victorious, leaving the audience in awe of their gaming prowess and lightning-fast reflexes. The podium finishers are:

⦁ 1st Place: Arham Ghauri – Claiming the coveted champion trophy and a grand prize of PKR 250,000.

⦁ 2nd Place: Areeb Rehman – Taking home the runner-up prize of PKR 150,000.

⦁ 3rd Place: Salman Shah – Earning the third-place honours and a prize of PKR 100,000.

Commenting on the initiative, Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer – HBL, said, “HBL congratulates all the gamers for their skills and sportsmanship. This EAFC tournament marks a new chapter in Pakistan’s Esports landscape: Konnect by HBL will deepen its association with Esports. Aur Khelo.”