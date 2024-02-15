Pakistan sees slight increase in foreign reserves

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves have marginally risen to US$ 13,149.1 million as of February 9, 2024, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. This represents a modest improvement from the previous week’s figure of $13,097.6 million.

The central bank’s reserves increased by $13 million, reaching $8,056.5 million, while reserves held by commercial banks also saw growth, standing at $5,092.6 million. This financial update highlights a gradual strengthening of Pakistan’s economic standing, with both the central bank and commercial banks contributing to the national reserve’s slight uptick.