Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Large Scale Industry’s output increases by 16% MoM

A slight decline of 0.39% for 6MFY24 reported

By News Desk

Pakistan’s Large Scale Manufacturing Industry (LSMI) output increased by 15.69% month-on-month in December 2023, reaching 132.87 compared to 114.85 in November 2023, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Thursday.

The LSMI production also witnessed a 3.43% year-on-year increase from 128.47 in December 2022.

The provisional quantum indices of the LSMI are based on the latest data supplied by source agencies and using 2015-16 as the base year, the PBS said.

LSMI recorded a slight cumulative decline of 0.39% during the first half of the fiscal year 2024 (6MFY24), compared to the same period in the previous year.

This overall decrease was driven by mixed performance across various sectors. Significant contributors to this drop included textile (-2.05), automobiles (-1.70), furniture (-1.05), with decreases also seen in tobacco (-0.73), paper & board (-0.12), iron & steel products (-0.07), and electrical equipment (-0.38).

Conversely, sectors such as Food (0.76), Garments (2.26), Petroleum Products (0.55), Chemicals (0.30), Pharmaceuticals (1.43), Cement (0.12), showed a positive growth.

Production increased in sectors like food, beverages, wearing apparel, coke & petroleum products, chemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, non-metallic mineral products, machinery and equipment, and other manufacturing (football) in 6MFY24 compared to 6MFY23.

Meanwhile, a decrease was observed in sectors such as tobacco, textile, iron & steel products, electrical equipment, automobiles, other transport equipment, and furniture.

Previous article
Shell’s LNG outlook 2024 predicts 50% surge in global demand by 2040
Next article
Pakistan sees slight increase in foreign reserves
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Cisco to cut more than 4,000 jobs, lowers annual revenue forecast

Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) said it would cut 5% of its global workforce, or more than 4,000 jobs, and lowered its annual revenue target as...

Political uncertainty shakes PSX, KSE-100 plummets 1.8%

Sazgar Engineering launches its first electric vehicle

Nepra to issue show-cause notices to Discos for overbilling

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.