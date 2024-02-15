Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Shell’s LNG outlook 2024 predicts 50% surge in global demand by 2040

The report notes a substantial rise in global LNG trade, reaching 404 million tonnes in 2023, up from 397 million tonnes in 2022

By Monitoring Desk

Shell’s LNG Outlook 2024 anticipates a remarkable 50% increase in global liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand by 2040. The forecast is driven by China’s swift shift from industrial coal to gas and the rising adoption of LNG across South and East Asia for economic development.

The report notes a substantial rise in global LNG trade, reaching 404 million tonnes in 2023, up from 397 million tonnes in 2022. Industry estimates project a significant leap in LNG demand to 625-685 million tonnes per annum by 2040, signaling a transformative shift in the energy landscape.

Steve Hill, Executive Vice President of Shell Energy, highlights China’s pivotal role in fueling LNG demand growth, emphasizing its influential position in shaping the future of the LNG market.

Previous article
Britain’s economy falls into recession
Next article
Large Scale Industry’s output increases by 16% MoM
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Cisco to cut more than 4,000 jobs, lowers annual revenue forecast

Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) said it would cut 5% of its global workforce, or more than 4,000 jobs, and lowered its annual revenue target as...

Political uncertainty shakes PSX, KSE-100 plummets 1.8%

Sazgar Engineering launches its first electric vehicle

Nepra to issue show-cause notices to Discos for overbilling

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.