Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Mari Petroleum approves Rs2.5bn investment in its mining subsidiary 

Investment will be made in tranches in two years by subscribing to the right issue of MMC shares

By News Desk

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has announced an investment of up to Rs 2.5 billion in its subsidiary Mari Mining Company (Pvt) Ltd (MMC) by way of equity injection. 

“The Board of Directors of Mari Petroleum Company Limited (“MPCL”) in its meeting held on April 26, 2024, has approved an investment of up to Rs. 2.5 billion by MPCL in MMC by way of equity injection,” MPCL said in a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Modany.

The investment will be made in tranches spread over two years by subscribing to the right issue of Mari Mining Company shares, read the notice.

Mari Mining Company (Pvt) Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MPCL, which was established in July 2023 to undertake mineral mining projects in Pakistan and to contribute to the growth of the mineral mining sector of the country. 

On April 22, Mari Petroleum announced an oil discovery from its exploratory efforts at Shawal-l well, drilled in Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL), located in Sindh Province.

Shawal-l well was spud in on January 27, 2024, and successfully drilled down to a total depth of 1,136 meters into the Ghazij Formation. 

During the testing, the well produced 1,040 barrels of crude oil of ~30 degrees API oil with 12% Basic Sediment & Water (BS&W) along with 2.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of associated gas at wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of953 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 32/64 inch choke size. 

This is the first-ever oil discovery in Mari D&PL, which has been in gas production since 1967. MPCL is the operator of Mari D&PL with 100% working interest. 

 

Previous article
Russian authorities just stopped a contaminated consignment of Pakistani rice. Are we looking at a ban?
Next article
TPL, Abhi to submit binding offer to acquire majority stake in FINCA Microfinance Bank
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Editor's picks

Jazz has been trying to sell its towers for seven years....

The first attempt to sell their towers and go asset light fell through in 2018. A second deal was struck in 2022 and has continued to drag along with no updates

Tech funding might be recovering in the US, but the trickle down effect will take its sweet...

Profit E-Magazine Issue 295

Power Division denies plans to impose fixed tax on solar energy

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.