Cnergyico halts refinery due to excess petroleum stocks

Cnergyico Pk Limited, the country’s largest oil refinery, has announced a temporary shutdown due to unavoidable ullage issues pertaining to alarmingly high petroleum product stocks.

The company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Tuesday that these stocks include high-speed diesel (HSD) and Premium Motor Gasoline (PMG).

“This is to inform your good office that Cnergyico Pk Limited is to temporarily shut down its refinery due to unavoidable ullage issues pertaining the alarmingly high petroleum products stocks (mainly HSD & PMG),” read the notice.

The refinery requested the concerned authorities to support the timely disposal of petroleum stocks, enabling it to restart production.