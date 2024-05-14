Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

MoC seeks comprehensive review of EDF projects

Letters sent to various stakeholders emphasizing this directive 

By Ghulam Abbas
Jam Kamal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, has issued a directive for a thorough impact assessment and analysis of projects funded by the Export Development Fund (EDF) in recent years.

As per details, this directive is aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of these initiatives in promoting export development and identifying areas for improvement.

The Ministry of Commerce has communicated this directive through a series of letters to various stakeholders involved in EDF-funded projects.

These letters, including one addressed to the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), emphasize the importance of detailed progress reports and updates on specific projects.

Highlighted projects include REAP’s initiatives such as the Child Labour Elimination Program in the Soccer Ball Industry of Sialkot, Placement of hi-Scan E-Ray Inspection System at Sialkot International Airport, Italy-Pakistan Technological Center, Sports Goods Training and Facility Center at Sialkot, Sialkot Tanneries Zone, Cutlery Institute of Pakistan in Wazirabad, Export Development Training Program in Ready Garments, and Knitwear Industry, among others.

The letters call for comprehensive information on these projects to be submitted within three weeks, stressing the urgency and importance of this assessment.

Minister Khan’s directive aims to ensure accountability and transparency in using the EDF.

By assessing the impact of these projects, the Ministry seeks to determine their effectiveness in promoting Pakistani exports and to guide future funding decisions.

Previous article
CDNS revises National Savings Schemes rates
Next article
First finance facility agreement for export of chillies from Pakistan to China signed between PCICL and LTEC
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.