MoC seeks comprehensive review of EDF projects

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, has issued a directive for a thorough impact assessment and analysis of projects funded by the Export Development Fund (EDF) in recent years.

As per details, this directive is aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of these initiatives in promoting export development and identifying areas for improvement.

The Ministry of Commerce has communicated this directive through a series of letters to various stakeholders involved in EDF-funded projects.

These letters, including one addressed to the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), emphasize the importance of detailed progress reports and updates on specific projects.

Highlighted projects include REAP’s initiatives such as the Child Labour Elimination Program in the Soccer Ball Industry of Sialkot, Placement of hi-Scan E-Ray Inspection System at Sialkot International Airport, Italy-Pakistan Technological Center, Sports Goods Training and Facility Center at Sialkot, Sialkot Tanneries Zone, Cutlery Institute of Pakistan in Wazirabad, Export Development Training Program in Ready Garments, and Knitwear Industry, among others.

The letters call for comprehensive information on these projects to be submitted within three weeks, stressing the urgency and importance of this assessment.

Minister Khan’s directive aims to ensure accountability and transparency in using the EDF.

By assessing the impact of these projects, the Ministry seeks to determine their effectiveness in promoting Pakistani exports and to guide future funding decisions.