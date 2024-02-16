Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Customs uncovers Rs 27.5bn systematic tax evasion

Legal action initiated against roughly 1,268 importers for tax evasion between 2014 and 2022

By News Desk

The Directorate Post-Clearance Audit (PCA) South has detected a significant tax evasion operation, uncovering fraudulent activities by importers exploiting the export promotion scheme under SRO 492, resulting in a loss of Rs 27.5 billion to the national exchequer.

The investigation identified approximately 1,268 importers who, from 2014 to 2022, claimed duty and tax exemptions on imports valued at Rs 27.5 billion but failed to meet the re-export requirements stipulated by SRO 492, thereby evading taxes.

SRO 492 provides a tax waiver for importers on the condition that the imported goods are re-exported within 18 months.

However, PCA South’s audit found that this condition was not adhered to, leading to significant revenue loss for the customs department.

The audit revealed that out of the total implicated importers, 764 are under PCA South’s jurisdiction, 645 fall under PCA Central, and 164 are overseen by PCA North, indicating a widespread abuse of the scheme across Pakistan.

In response to these findings, PCA South has referred the cases for legal action, including the encashment of security deposits made by the importers at the time of filing for imports.

Efforts led by DG PCA Chaudary Zulfiqar and PCA South Director Sheeraz Ahmed are underway to conclude proceedings swiftly, aiming to penalize the fraudulent importers and recover the unpaid taxes.

Tax experts have lauded the actions taken by PCA South, emphasizing the importance of compliance with customs regulations.

They also called for policy reforms to address vulnerabilities in export schemes that allow for such extensive fraud, highlighting the need for measures that prevent financial losses to the country’s economy.

 

Previous article
Goldman Sachs sees Pakistan’s dollar bonds to rebound 
Next article
Apple to launch new AI-based code completion tool
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.