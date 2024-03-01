Symmetry Group partners with Singapore-based AI startup

Symmetry Group Limited, a leading digital technology and experiences company, announced on Friday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Aletheia-AI, a Singapore-based startup.

Aletheia-AI specializes in computer vision, deep learning, artificial intelligence, data analytics, machine learning, video analytics, and retail space analysis, Symmetry Group said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

This recent collaboration aims to boost our revenue and is expected to enhance the company’s AI capabilities and open doors to new market segments for intelligent systems and data-driven insights, read the notice.

Symmetry Group has expanded its footprint significantly in recent months. On Wednesday, the company announced securing two new clients for its digital services which include Jazz (Pakistan Mobile Communication LTD) and Prism Services Holdings Limited, based in the Caribbean.

Earlier, on February 14, Symmetry Group announced a collaboration with three prominent brands including English Biscuit Manufacturers (Gluco & Sooper Biscuits), JS Global Limited, and Nando’s Pakistan for their digital services.

The company said that new clientele will generate an additional Rs 20 million and Rs 58 million in revenue respectively within a year.

Symmetry Group’s recent acquisition of digital services of Hashoo Group (PC & Hotel One), Jaffer Consultancy, and Circles Life Asia Technology also anticipates generating a revenue of Rs 30 million annually.

This growth trajectory underscores the company’s expertise in digital products and services, particularly in transforming marketing, sales, and other consumer-centric functions for organizations.