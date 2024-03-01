Mohammad Khosa takes helm as CEO of PepsiCo in Pakistan, Afghanistan

Mohammad Khosa has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PepsiCo, to oversee its operations in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In a LinkedIn post, Khosa expressed his deep gratitude and humility, saying, “I am extremely grateful and humbled to announce that I have taken on the responsibility of leading our business in Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

He emphasized the honor he feels in leading such a prestigious organisation, renowned for its commitment to innovation, excellence, and resilience. “It is a matter of great honor for me to lead an organization as esteemed as PepsiCo, known for its dedication to innovation, excellence, and resilience,” he stated.

Khosa shared his enthusiasm for working with the company’s talented teams and partners to stimulate growth, encourage innovation, and achieve outstanding results in these dynamic markets.

“I am incredibly excited to collaborate with our talented teams and partners to drive growth, foster innovation, and secure remarkable achievements in these vibrant markets,” he said.

Reflecting on his decade-long journey with PepsiCo, Khosa remarked on the potential and opportunities that lie ahead. “Having been a part of the PepsiCo family for over ten years, I have witnessed firsthand the immense potential and opportunities that await us. Together, we will build on our solid foundations, continue to enchant consumers with our iconic brands, make a meaningful difference in our communities, and set the standard for our employees and stakeholders,” he added.

This appointment marks a significant step for PepsiCo in strengthening its leadership team and expanding its market presence in South Asia.