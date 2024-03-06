Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

HBL CEO likely to head PM Sharif’s finance team

Muhammad Aurangzeb's name surfaces as next finance minister or special assistant to PM on finance

By Monitoring Desk

Muhammad Aurangzeb, the Chief Executive Officer of Habib Bank Ltd (HBL), is being considered for a key role within the finance team of the newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

This development comes at a crucial time as Pakistan prepares for negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new bailout agreement.

As per media reports, Aurangzeb is likely to be appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance.

Meanwhile, some reports have speculated that Aurangzeb could assume the position of finance minister.

However, his lack of a parliamentary seat, a legal requirement for the ministerial role, raises questions about his potential appointment and the structure of the finance team.

An official decision has not been made public yet. The appointment is pivotal as the prime minister forms his cabinet, with the finance team playing a crucial role in addressing the country’s economic woes.

Pakistan is in dire need of a fresh loan from the IMF to support its economy, which is currently facing significant challenges including high inflation, dwindling reserves, and high external financing requirements as the ongoing $3 billion standby agreement (SBA) is nearing its expiration in April.

Aurangzeb’s extensive experience in the financial sector, including his tenure as the CEO of JP Morgan’s Global Corporate Bank in Asia, positions him as a strong candidate to navigate Pakistan through its economic challenges.

 

Previous article
Cement sales are falling. Will the trend continue?
Next article
Govt to accumulate Rs3.65trn through T-bills, PIBs 
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

Indus Motor Company halts production amid supply chain distress

Company shuts down plant from March 6 to March 11 as it faces low vehicle inventory and parts shortage 

PM orders hiring of foreign consultant for FBR revamp

Govt to accumulate Rs3.65trn through T-bills, PIBs 

Cement sales are falling. Will the trend continue?

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.