India inks $100bn trade deal with EFTA bloc

Agreement seeks to foster economic growth and job creation through increased exports and investments

By News Desk

On Sunday, India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), a consortium of four nations including Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, finalized a trade agreement valued at $100 billion.

The pact, aimed at enhancing investment and exports, was signed in New Delhi, as confirmed by India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal.

This agreement, known as the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), seeks to foster economic growth and job creation through increased exports and investments.

According to Goyal, EFTA will channel investments into India, currently the world’s fifth-largest economy, over a span of 15 years.

The deal comes as a result of prolonged negotiations, extending over 16 years. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the agreement’s role in reinforcing a mutual commitment to open and equitable trade.

Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin highlighted the benefits of the agreement for both parties, noting the opportunity for EFTA countries to tap into a significant growth market while enabling India to draw more foreign investment from the bloc.

This influx of investment is expected to lead to the creation of quality jobs in India.

EFTA, founded in 1960, aims at promoting free trade and economic integration among its member countries.

 

Pakistan’s trade deficit with regional countries marginally increases
News Desk
News Desk

Profit by Pakistan Today
