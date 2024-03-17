These green startups want to help the environment and make money in the process. But what do their potential investors have to say?

Electric vehicles, refilling initiatives, waste management, forest farming, and trucking. These were some of the topics discussed at a roadshow in Pakistan organised by the Climate Finance Accelerator of the UK government last month in February.

The CFA is a technical assistance program spanning four years. The idea behind the initiative was to find solutions to the global climate crisis by providing technical assistance to private and government projects in countries most affected by climate change. The purpose of the Pakistan roadshow was to bring startups and projects that are bringing green initiatives to the table with leading investors and government officials.