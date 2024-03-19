Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SECP issues advertisements, call centre guidelines for digital lenders 

Guidelines designed to prioritise borrower protection, prevent deceptive marketing and unethical call centre practices

By News Desk

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued guidelines to Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) involved in digital lending to ensure best practices in advertisements and call centre management. 

According to a press release issued by the SECP, the guidelines were designed to prioritise borrower protection and to prevent deceptive marketing and unethical call centre practices. 

NBFCs licensed by the SECP extensively promote their loan products through various social media platforms. Digital lending NBFCs are dependent on call centre infrastructure, whether owned or outsourced, to conduct verification, manage recovery collection and provide customer services. 

Consequently, call centers have become an integral aspect of their business operations. 

The SECP recognises the need for responsible and ethical marketing practices and call centre operations. Responsible and ethical behavior necessitates that NBFCs use transparency and honesty in their advertising, and that they make these standards a requirement for their call centres. 

The guidelines will aid NBFCs in adopting best practices in advertising and call centre management while ensuring borrower safeguards.  

All NBFCs, involved in digital lending must adhere to these guidelines for marketing through various channels. 

This includes influencers and content creators, and call centre services, both inhouse and outsourced.

Previous article
Pakistan records current account surplus of $128mn in February
Next article
Joint efforts needed to implement Pak-Kuwait $10b agreements: PM
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

IMF updates Western envoys on Pakistan’s SBA progress

Extended talks reveal plans for economic reforms and potential for another bailout program

PSX surges as SBP holds interest rate steady

Punjab govt tables Rs4.48trn interim budget for three months

Pakistan to get $250mn loan from ADB for two power projects

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.