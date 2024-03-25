Sign inSubscribe
SIFC approves establishment of Pakistan’s largest IT Park in Islamabad

The construction of this project will be financed through collaboration with private IT companies

By Monitoring Desk

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has given the green light to establish the country’s largest IT Park in the G-10 sector of the federal capital, covering an expansive area of 3.3 acres.

This landmark decision marks a significant stride forward for Pakistan’s burgeoning tech landscape, promising unparalleled opportunities for innovation and progress, as reported by APP.

Negotiations are already underway with key stakeholders such as the Pakistan Software Export Board and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to ensure the successful execution of the IT Park project.

The envisioned IT Park is poised to become a nucleus of technological advancement, boasting a comprehensive array of facilities aimed at fostering creativity and entrepreneurship.

Among its features will be a state-of-the-art research center, a well-stocked library, software houses, conference rooms, dedicated work spaces for freelancers and start ups and an exhibition area for showcasing cutting-edge IT products.

The IT Park project, operating under a public-private partnership framework, holds immense promise for the country’s burgeoning freelance economy.

Approximately six thousand freelancers are slated to benefit from access to top-notch facilities, empowering them to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economic landscape through the provision of e-services.

Crucially, the construction of this pioneering IT hub will be financed through collaboration with private IT companies, which will also lease office spaces within the premises.

This synergistic partnership model is anticipated to invigorate Pakistan’s tech ecosystem, driving economic growth and job creation in the digital sphere.

 

CDNS attains Rs1200bn target in fresh bonds in current FY
