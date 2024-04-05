Sign inSubscribe
Featured

Layoffs, board resignations as OPay-Finja clash prolongs. What is the dispute and what else is happening behind the scenes?

Finja is pursuing a strategy of going public with their concerns and exploring legal remedies. Meanwhile OPay’s Chinese investors are fast losing faith in Pakistan’s potential.

Taimoor Hassan
Taimoor Hassan

In the midst of the deeply contentious sale of Finja’s Electronic Monetary Institute (EMI) licence to the Chinese owned fintech OPay, both companies are going back to the drawing board to strategize.

A dispute surrounding accounting technicalities have brought the sale to a grinding halt with Finja releasing very public statements to the press and exploring its options. Meanwhile, OPay is laying off staff in massive numbers and Pakistani representatives of the fintech have told Profit that it has become hard to convince their Chinese investors that Pakistan is a viable market for their future ambitions. 

But exactly what went on with the deal that has brought matters to this point? And more importantly, what are OPay and Finja thinking about for the future?

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

     

Taimoor Hassan
Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.