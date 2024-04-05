Layoffs, board resignations as OPay-Finja clash prolongs. What is the dispute and what else is happening behind the scenes?

In the midst of the deeply contentious sale of Finja’s Electronic Monetary Institute (EMI) licence to the Chinese owned fintech OPay, both companies are going back to the drawing board to strategize.

A dispute surrounding accounting technicalities have brought the sale to a grinding halt with Finja releasing very public statements to the press and exploring its options. Meanwhile, OPay is laying off staff in massive numbers and Pakistani representatives of the fintech have told Profit that it has become hard to convince their Chinese investors that Pakistan is a viable market for their future ambitions.