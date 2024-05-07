Local gold rates fall after int’l rate decrease

After a recent uptick, gold prices in Pakistan took a downward turn on Tuesday, tracking the international market’s decline. The price per tola fell to Rs240,000, marking a Rs500 decrease from the previous day’s rate, as reported by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, the 10-gram gold rate decreased by Rs429 to reach Rs205,761, reflecting the overall downward trend. This adjustment comes after a period of gains, with gold registering a notable increase in the previous session.

In contrast, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,620 per tola, maintaining their position amid the fluctuating gold market.

Last month, gold reached an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market, underscoring the volatility and sensitivity of precious metal prices to global market dynamics.