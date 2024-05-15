Sign inSubscribe
Gold climbs Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

Local and international markets see significant increases; silver prices remain unchanged

By APP

The price of 24 karat gold per tola in Pakistan surged by Rs 2,900, reaching Rs 244,000 on Wednesday, up from Rs 241,100 on the previous trading day. 

Similarly, the cost for 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs 2,487 to Rs 209,191 from Rs 206,704. 

Additionally, 10 grams of 22 karat gold increased to Rs 191,758 from Rs 189,479, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The prices for per tola and 10 gram silver held steady at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2,271.94, respectively.

Internationally, the gold price saw a significant rise of $28, settling at $2,365 from $2,337.

