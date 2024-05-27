The Rise of GT Road Megalopolis: Unchecked Urban Development in Punjab

The heat is punishing in the Punjab. As the heatwave takes over Pakistan’s Grand Trunk districts, it is worth reflecting on how we have found ourselves in this situation. One of the factors that can shed some light on the current punishing highs of the mercury scale can be found in the rapid urbanization of Punjab and its effects.

This is not a problem unique to Pakistan. The transformation of urban areas into sprawling mega-regions is a global phenomenon, and nowhere is this more evident than in the extensive urban sprawl that stretches over hundreds of kilometers, potentially becoming one of the world’s most densely populated areas. With the urban population surge, traditional city limits have dissolved, giving way to a continuous urban expanse, “The GT Road Megalopolis”. This urban transformation has erased the once-fertile farmland that gave rise to the Grand Trunk Road. It is as if we’ve exchanged green fields for a concrete Megalopolis in our relentless pursuit of progress.

This journey through the GT Road Megalopolis reveals a broader narrative. Mega-regions, such as this one, exist throughout the world, such as the West Africa mega region and the North-Eastern corridor in the USA.