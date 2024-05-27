Sign inSubscribe
Conglomerate

Can Treet Corporation overcome its beard problem?

Treet Corporation was set to be Pakistan’s next big conglomerate after it diversified into different industries. So far, this is how it has played out

Zain Naeem
Zain Naeem

What would you do if you had been born to run one of the largest corporations in Pakistan? If from the moment of your birth, you had access to incredible wealth and a thriving business waiting for you to take over? 

It is a question a person might ask themselves through the course of their life: “Agar abba ki steel/sugar mill hoti toh zindagi mai ayashi karta.” The desire to sit on the board of a family company and enjoy the rewards makes sense. And there are plenty of third and fourth-generation scions of major business families that do exactly that. 

But there are some rare occasions where those born and bred to run these large fortunes aren’t just there for the ride. 

Take the example of “The diversification drive was initiated to reduce dependence on the company’s traditional products (soaps and blades) and to explore new revenue streams. The management recognized that relying solely on existing products could limit the company’s growth potential,” says Sheharyar.

Born into perhaps the most influential and renowned business family in Pakistan, Sheharyar was the heir to Pakistan’s largest shaving blade manufacturer, Treet, which controls nearly 85% of the overall market share in the country and has been the market leader for decades. In the 2000s, he officially joined the family business and after cutting his teeth, he took up the mantle of executive director under the guidance of his father. 

It would have been very easy for him to sit back and let the ship run as it was. After all, why fix something that isn’t broken? Because in the last decade or so, it started to become very clear that even though Treet might be the market leader, the razor blade business wasn’t what it once was. Why do we say so? We’ll get into the details of the numbers later on, but take a look around you. Men don’t shave the way they once used to. Beards are no longer frowned upon in the workplace and shaving everyday, come what may, is no longer a thing for most. 

It was something Sheharyar noticed and was eager to fix. So what do you do when the decades-old family business that has made you your fortune is a victim to changing times? Easy, you look for other avenues to make money. And as far as finding avenues is concerned, he has done a commendable job.

Since 2006, Treet has been diversifying in big and small ways. They have set up the manufacturing of corrugated boxes, an assembly line for two and three-wheeler motorcycles, a pharmaceutical business, a battery manufacturing business, as well as diversification within their original blade business. One has to hand it to the Treet Corporation: Whatever else may be, they have not been sitting around doing nothing. 

But that, unfortunately, has been the extent of it. 

Despite what are clearly numerous efforts, Treet’s diversification has garnered largely disappointing results. And all this while the blades business has continued to face a challenge it cannot possibly hope to counter: fashion and human nature.

 

Zain is a business journalist at Profit, and can be reached at [email protected]

