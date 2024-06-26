National Refinery Limited CEO Jamil A. Khan resigns

Jamil A. Khan, the Chief Executive Officer of National Refinery Limited, has resigned from his position.

The Board of Directors accepted his resignation during a meeting held on June 24, 2024.

According to a notification sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Mr. Khan will continue to perform his duties as CEO until the end of his notice period on July 13, 2024.

The company’s management has acknowledged Mr. Khan’s contributions and will proceed with the transition process in the coming weeks.

National Refinery Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on August 19, 1963 as a public limited company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing, production and sale of a large range of petroleum products.