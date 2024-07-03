Mari Mining Company granted licenses for mineral exploration in Balochistan

The Directorate General Mines & Minerals Balochistan has granted two exploration licenses to Mari Mining Company (Pvt) Limited (MMC) for mineral exploration in District Chagai.

Mari Petroleum Company shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday through a notice in accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 (a) of the PSX Regulations.

The licenses, EL-322 and EL-323, cover areas of 501.03 square kilometres and 512.76 square kilometres, respectively.

MMC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL).

It is pertinent to mention that MPCL established the MMC to undertake mineral mining projects within the country.

The grant of new licenses aligns with MPCL’s strategy to expand its portfolio of mining projects and reflects its commitment to contributing to the growth of Pakistan’s mineral mining sector.