Bitcoin falls below $59,000, loses 4% in value

The price of Bitcoin decreased below $59,000 by dropping around 4% in value within the last 24-hour period.

The current price of Bitcoin is at around $58,200, as of 0750GMT, and its market cap dropped to $1.15 trillion.

Bitcoin’s transaction volume in the last 24-hour period was around $35 billion.

Last week, Bitcoin saw over $63,000 level and over $70,000 in June.

Etherium’s value also dropped by 5% to $3,180 during the last 24 hours.

The crypto money market’s size, including Bitcoin, narrowed by 4.3% to $2.16 trillion, according to data by Coinmarketcap, a digital asset price-tracking website.