Textile exporters denied tax relief; who to blame?

After years of protection to make the industry internationally competitive, govt has removed the cover from above textile exporters. Who will this affect the most?

Shahnawaz Ali
Shahnawaz Ali

Hardly anyone is happy with the latest federal budget. Salaried class, factory owners, real estate developers, all have showcased their disappointment over the government’s lack of vision and exploitative policies. But one sector that is particularly unhappy, contrary to the status quo, is the textile exporters.

Over the years, due to a recurring balance of payments crisis, Pakistan has done its best to facilitate exporters. Not only have they been given tax breaks but major subsidies have been redirected their way to make them competitive in the international market. This year however, the government had to decide between cutting the exporters’ leisure or cutting their own and they decided to go with the former in the latest budget. 

The government has taken away the exporter’s leisure of not giving tax on profits and imposed a tax rate of 29% on their profits. Meanwhile the previously applicable 1% tax on revenue has not been fully abolished but rather revised such that companies that do not make a profit will still have to pay it.

The decision has been heavily criticized by not only the industry itself but the larger business community including the sectors that have, over the years made a case for taxing the textile sector. So what is so bad about this new tax regime?

 

Shahnawaz Ali
Shahnawaz Ali
The author is a Business and Finance journalist at Profit and can be reached via email at [email protected] and via twitter @shahnawaz_ali1

