E-procurement system expanded to 27 ministries, 280 departments to combat corruption

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) is successfully implementing the e-procurement system across 27 ministries and 280 public departments to combat corruption and tax evasion in procurement processes.

The initiative, titled ‘E-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System,’ was launched with the assistance of the World Bank. Since March 2023, 8,500 government employees and suppliers have received specialised training to utilise this system effectively.

The federal PPRA has made 25 amendments to the Procurement Rules of 2004 to streamline the procurement process. Additionally, the PPRA has published high-quality bidding documents and procurement regulations to aid procurement engineers and suppliers. Help desks have also been established to provide daily technical support to both departments and suppliers.

Approximately 13,000 suppliers and business firms have successfully registered with the e-procurement system at no charge, becoming eligible to participate in the federal government’s procurement process.

Moreover, the federal PPRA has extended the e-procurement system to the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote effective and transparent procurement practices. The Punjab government has already effectively implemented this system since July 1 as part of its transparency efforts.

Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi, Managing Director of PPRA, stated that the e-procurement system was initiated to reduce public expenditures through increased transparency. Following its successful implementation in various federal departments, plans are in place to extend the system nationwide, including in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Qureshi also noted that a comprehensive system, developed in collaboration with the Federal Board of Revenue, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Accountant General Pakistan Revenues, and State Bank of Pakistan, is forthcoming. This system will provide a one-window operation and e-payment solutions, further facilitating the procurement process.

The Finance Ministry and the Cabinet Division have been pivotal in the implementation, effectively supporting the Prime Minister’s directive to enhance governance through this system.