Petrol price increases by Rs9.99, diesel by Rs6.18 per litre

The federal government on Monday night increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs9.99 for next fortnightly till July 31, 2024.

According to a notification from the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs9.99, setting the new rate at Rs275.60 per litre. While price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been raised by Rs6.18 per litre, bringing it to Rs283.63 per litre.

“The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has adjusted these prices based on international market trends,” read the notification.

The new prices take effect from July 16, 2024.

“There will be no change in the applicable duties/levies, which will remain at the existing level,” the notification added.

In the previous review, the government had increased the petrol price by Rs7.45 per litre and the diesel price by Rs9.56 per litre.

Earlier, it was reported that petroleum prices are expected to increase by up to Rs 7.67 for the second half of July 2024.

This price hike is based on factors such as global oil prices, currency exchange rates, and financial considerations for the energy sector.