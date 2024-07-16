Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt begins talks on tariff reforms to achieve $60bn export target by 2028

Minister for Commerce forms three subcommittees to expedite the process of tariff rationalisation 

By APP

The federal government started discussions on tariff rationalisation for export-led growth, particularly achieving an export target of $60 billion by 2027-28. 

The Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday chaired the inaugural meeting of a high-level committee formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to focus on tariff rationalization.

Recognising the complexity and extensive scope of the task, the minister established three subcommittees to expedite the process. These subcommittees are tasked with providing detailed recommendations to the main committee, which will then present a finalised report to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the Commerce Minister emphasised the technical nature of the subject and the need for comprehensive consultation with experts from both the private and public sectors.

“Given the intricacy of the topic, we require ample time for thorough deliberation, incorporating insights from all stakeholders,” stated the minister.

The session also saw contributions from Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Industry and Production, and Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State for Finance, Revenue, and Power, both of whom concurred with the Commerce Minister’s approach.

They proposed forming working groups of technical experts from various sectors to handle specific Terms of References (TORs).

The meeting was attended by secretaries of relevant ministries, the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and other members of the main committee via Zoom link.

The committee’s TORs include reviewing existing proposals, suggesting short to long-term tariff rationalization measures, and devising a comprehensive plan to reach the export target.

The Ministry of Commerce will act as the secretariat for the committee, which is expected to finalize its recommendations within two weeks.

Previous article
E-procurement system expanded to 27 ministries, 280 departments to combat corruption
Next article
Oil firms seek higher margins amid rising costs
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.