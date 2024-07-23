Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Over 150,000 retailers registered as first-time taxpayers, Finance Minister tells Fitch Ratings

Representatives from Fitch Ratings acknowledged the government's ambitious fiscal targets and noted improvements in Pakistan's economic indicators

By Monitoring Desk

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that over 150,000 retailers have been registered as first-time taxpayers, marking a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to widen the tax base. 

The finance minister said this during a virtual meeting with Fitch Ratings, represented by Senior Director Thomas Rookmaaker and Directors Krisjanis Krustins and Jeremy Zook.

During the fiscal year 2024, the Finance Minister highlighted a 30% increase in tax collection compared to the previous year, underscoring the government’s commitment to improving Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio through ongoing fiscal consolidation efforts.

Aurangzeb also detailed several economic achievements including IT exports surpassing US$3 billion, foreign exchange reserves reaching US$9.4 billion, a robust performance by the stock exchange, and a Consumer Price Index inflation rate of 12.6% in June 2024. He further noted a 7.7% increase in foreign remittances.

The discussion extended to Pakistan’s economic landscape following the successful completion of a 9-month Stand-By Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which Aurangzeb credited for positive changes in the country’s macroeconomic indicators.

Reforms in the energy sector and state-owned enterprises were also discussed, focusing on privatization and rightsizing to enhance operations and governance. The Finance Minister informed Fitch Ratings about the confidence of multilateral institutions in financing Pakistan’s projects, highlighting a newly finalised Staff-Level Agreement with the IMF for a medium-term program that aims to reinforce the country’s economic reforms.

Key elements of the new IMF program include ambitious revenue targets, aiming for an increase of 1.5% of GDP in fiscal year 2025 and 3% over the next three years, with a goal to achieve a primary surplus of 1% of GDP.

The representatives from Fitch Ratings acknowledged the government’s ambitious fiscal targets and noted improvements in Pakistan’s economic indicators, signalling a positive outlook on the nation’s fiscal health and economic management strategies.

Previous article
Mari concludes appraisal of Ghazij gas discovery 
Next article
IMF yet to include Pakistan in upcoming executive board meetings
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.