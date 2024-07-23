IMF yet to include Pakistan in upcoming executive board meetings

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not scheduled Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on its executive board meetings agenda for July.

According to the IMF’s website, meetings are set for July 24, 26, 29, and 31, but the $7 billion EFF arrangement for Pakistan is not included in the discussions.

On July 12, Pakistani authorities and the IMF team reached a staff-level agreement on the 37-month EFF, equivalent to about SDR 5,320 million (USD 7 billion).

This agreement requires approval by the IMF’s Executive Board and confirmation of necessary financing assurances from Pakistan’s development and bilateral partners.