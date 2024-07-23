Mari concludes appraisal of Ghazij gas discovery 

Mari Petroleum Limited has successfully concluded the appraisal program of Ghazij gas discovery during which four appraisal wells were drilled and tested to evaluate and determine the extent of the discovery.

The company shared this information with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday in accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 (a) of the PSX Regulations.

“All five wells (one exploratory and four appraisal wells) have been put on the Extended Well Testing program and are producing around 30 MMSCFD gas, which is being supplied to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL),” read the notice.

The company said that work on the Field Development Plan was in progress which will be submitted to the regulator for approval in due course.

MPCL is the operator of Mari D&PL with 100% working interest.