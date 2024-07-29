Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

McDonald’s sales fall globally for first time in over 3 years

By Reuters

McDonald’s reported a surprise drop in sales worldwide on Monday, its first decline in 13 quarters, as deal-seeking consumers shy away from higher priced menu items, including Big Macs.

Persistent inflation has forced lower-income consumers to shift to more affordable food options at home. That has prompted fast food chains such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s and Taco Bell to lean on value meals to spark customer traffic.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chris Kempczinski said there is a lot more deal-thinking from consumers who have become “very discriminating”.

“Consumer sentiment in most of our major markets remains low,” he said.

Global comparable sales fell one per cent in the second quarter, compared with the analysts’ average estimate of a 0.5pc increase. Overall revenue rose 1pc.

McDonald’s launched a $5 meal deal in June at most of its US locations. It was set to extend that offer into August to lure back customers who have cut back on frequent restaurant trips.

“The biggest hit for McDonald’s is the low-income consumer has really cut back on visits and that is more than offsetting the typical trade down McD normally sees in tougher economic times,” said Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough.

McDonald’s results dovetail with comments last week from Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey, who said there had been “some softness in away-from-home channels” in North America, an indication of fewer people eating out.

Still, McDonald’s kept its 2024 operating margin forecast unchanged in the mid-to-high 40pc range.

Its shares, which are down 15pc this year, were trading flat at $251.20. The company maintained its expected capital expenditure budget of up to $2.7 billion, with more than half of that earmarked for new restaurants in the US and international markets.

US comparable sales fell 0.7pc in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a 10.3pc jump a year ago.

Sales in international markets, which made up nearly half its 2023 revenue, dropped 1.1pc, driven by weakness in France.

A slower-than-expected recovery in China and the Middle East conflict hurt the performance of McDonald’s business segment where restaurants are operated by its local partners, as sales declined 1.3pc compared with a 14pc jump a year earlier.

Companies like McDonald’s and Starbucks have also suffered from consumer boycotts linked to the Gaza bombardment, which hit their sales in the Middle East markets.

McDonald’s earned $2.97 per share on an adjusted basis in the second quarter, missing expectations of $3.07.

 

Previous article
Gold prices rise as international market sees $4 increase per ounce
Next article
Urgent action needed against illicit trade to boost tax revenue, advocates warn
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 19.5%

Inflationary impact of the budgetary measures is broadly in line with earlier expectations; average inflation is expected to remain in the range of 11.5 – 13.5% percent in FY25, notes MPC

SECP initiates consultation to revamp mutual and pension fund regimes  

Pakistan’s capacity repayments hit Rs6 trillion in last five years

Fitch upgrades Pakistan’s rating to ‘CCC+’ from ‘CCC’

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.