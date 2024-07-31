PSX loses around 700 points to close below 78,000

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a dramatic downturn as the KSE-100 index plummeted more than 700 points during intraday trading, following a significant internet outage in the final hours of the session.

Initially, the KSE-100 index showed promise, gaining over 500 points by 11 AM. However, it began to falter around 1 PM when nationwide internet disruptions commenced.

By 12:45 PM, the index stood at 78,680, reflecting a modest gain of approximately 60 points. However, by 2:45 PM, it had dropped to 78,347, a decrease of 0.35 percent or 281 points. The decline accelerated, with the index falling to 77,810 by 3:25 PM, down 818 points.

The session concluded with the index at 77,886, marking a decline of 0.94 percent or 741 points.