PSX loses around 700 points to close below 78,000

The downward trend began to falter when nationwide internet disruptions commenced

By News Desk

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a dramatic downturn as the KSE-100 index plummeted more than 700 points during intraday trading, following a significant internet outage in the final hours of the session.

Initially, the KSE-100 index showed promise, gaining over 500 points by 11 AM. However, it began to falter around 1 PM when nationwide internet disruptions commenced.

By 12:45 PM, the index stood at 78,680, reflecting a modest gain of approximately 60 points. However, by 2:45 PM, it had dropped to 78,347, a decrease of 0.35 percent or 281 points. The decline accelerated, with the index falling to 77,810 by 3:25 PM, down 818 points.

The session concluded with the index at 77,886, marking a decline of 0.94 percent or 741 points.

Agri-tech pivotal for boosting productivity
Gold price in Pakistan surges Rs1,200 per tola following global trend
