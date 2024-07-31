Sign inSubscribe
Gold price in Pakistan surges Rs1,200 per tola following global trend

The price for gold per tola surged by Rs1,200, reaching Rs253,500 in the local market

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan saw a notable increase, aligning with the rise in international rates. The price for gold per tola surged by Rs1,200, reaching Rs253,500 in the local market.

Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams climbed to Rs217,335, reflecting an increase of Rs1,029, as reported by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Earlier this week, the price for gold per tola had already risen by Rs200.

Globally, the price of gold also saw an uptick on Wednesday. According to APGJSA, gold was priced at $2,415 per ounce, with a $20 premium, marking a $27 increase from the previous day.

In contrast, silver prices experienced a gain of Rs40, reaching Rs2,900 per tola.

Earlier this month, the gold price per tola had hit a record high of Rs254,000, after a substantial increase of Rs4,600.

