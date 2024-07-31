Textile Asia International Exhibition kicks off August 3 in Lahore

LAHORE: The Textile Asia International Exhibition is set to launch from August 3 to 5, 2024, at the Lahore Expo Centre. This three-day event is a collaboration between the Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) and E-commerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd.

Dr. Khursheed Nizam, President of E-commerce Gateway Pakistan, along with Vice President M Uzair Nizam, highlighted during a review meeting at PCJCCI that the exhibition will feature industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts from over 11 countries. More than 550 companies, both local and international, are expected to participate.

The exhibition aims to offer valuable opportunities across various sectors, including textile and garment machinery, clothing textiles, accessories, raw materials, dyes and chemicals, embroidery machines, power and air compressors, and other textile-related services.

Moazzam Ghurki, President of PCJCCI, expressed optimism that the “25th Textile Asia International Exhibition” will provide local businesses and industries with significant motivation and opportunities. He emphasized efforts to facilitate joint ventures between international brand owners and local companies from Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, and Faisalabad, as well as arrange training for engineers involved in manufacturing spare parts for sewing and textile machinery.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President of PCJCCI, noted that the exhibition will highlight the substantial buying and selling potential of the textile and garment industries and introduce international suppliers to Pakistan’s market.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General of PCJCCI, expressed pride in using this platform to showcase Pakistan’s textile capabilities and support industry growth and innovation. He invited participants to join in driving progress, fostering partnerships, and advancing sustainable development in the sector.