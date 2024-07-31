Agri-tech pivotal for boosting productivity

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Industries, Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain has emphasised the need for modernisation and technology adoption in the agriculture sector to boost crop productivity, reduce costs and increase exports.

Speaking at a seminar titled “Change of Agriculture in Pakistan”, the minister said that the traditional farming practices were unsustainable and inefficient.

He said that technologies like information and communication technology (ICT), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile applications, Global Positioning System (GPS)/Global Information System (GIS), and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were playing a significant role in transforming the traditional agricultural practices.

“Traditional farming is unsustainable and inefficient, which enhances costs and slashes profits,” Hussain remarked.

The minister pointed out that the agricultural sector grew 6.25% last year, surpassing other sectors and pushing the overall economic growth rate up by 2.38%.