Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Service Industries approves issuance of Employees Stock Options Scheme 

91.5 million shares to be issued under scheme from 2025 To 2030

By News Desk

The Board of Directors and shareholders of Service Long March Tyres (Private) Limited, an associated company of Service Industries Limited, has approved the issuance of Employees Stock Options in terms of Section 83A of the Companies Act, 2017 and related regulations. 

SLM shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in accordance with the requirements of the Rule Book of PSX and applicable provisions of the Securities Act, 2015. 

The maximum number of shares of SLM to be issued under the scheme shall be 91,500,000 ordinary shares of SLM from time to time during the years 2025 to 2030 i.e., approximately 6.0% of the enhanced paid-up share capital of SLM. 

This will increase the paid-up share capital of SLM and the overall shareholding of the Company and its subsidiaries i.e., Service Global Footwear Limited and Service Tyres (Private) Limited in SLM may reduce up to 20.76%, 17.78% and 9.40%, respectively, (aggregately up to 47.94%) depending on issuance of shares under the Scheme during the years 2025 to 2030, read the notice. 

The company further said that the terms of the joint venture agreement executed amongst the SLM, Chaoyang Long March Tyre Co., Ltd of China, Service Global Footwear Limited and Myco Corporation of Pakistan will be amended in order to give effect to the above changes.

Previous article
PHDL transfers title, possession of Regent Plaza to SIUT Trust
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Consumer rights

Tribunal upholds CCP’s penalty on cable manufacturers for concealing cash coupons 

Inquiry reveals 18 electric cable manufacturers were engaged in the deceptive practice of inserting cash or cash coupons inside the bundle packs, benefitting only electricians while deceiving the end consumers. 

Gulf employers shun Pakistani workforce, preferring Bangladesh workers, senate panel told

Rs 50 billion subsidy announced for households using less than 200 units

FBR chairman Tiwana seeks early retirement amid disputes with PM Office

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.