Approval of including 24 entities in Privatization Programme given by CCOP

ISLAMABAD: Approval has been given by the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) to include 24 entities in Privatization Programme (2024-29) while it has been decided to include other State Owned Entities (SOEs) in the privatization programme after completion of the reviewal by the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSoEs) regarding categorization of Strategic/Essential SOEs.

The CCOP on Friday after deliberating on the privatization policy guidelines considered 84 SOEs reflected in the federal footprint SOEs consolidated report FY2020-22 in detail in light of the SOE Act and Policy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee.

Finance Minister, Minister for Privatization, Minister for Commerce, Minister for Power, Minister for Industries & Production, Minister of State Finance and Revenue besides Federal Secretaries of various Ministries and Division attended the meeting.

The CCOP was presented with a phased Privatization Programme (2024-29) by the Ministry of Privatization, based on the recommendations of the PC Board, in terms of Section 5(b) of the Privatisation Commission Ordinance 2000.

The CCOP recommended that priority should be accorded to reducing the federal footprint in commercial space and limiting it to the strategic and essential SOEs only. CCOP emphasized that even SOEs making profits would also be considered for privatization.

The entities not categorized as strategic or essential will be placed before CCOP for the decision regarding their inclusion in the Programme.

The CCOP also considered the proposal for the transfer of shares of OGDCL lying with the Privatization Commission to sovereign wealth fund or Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division). It was decided that the status quo may be maintained for the time being.

In addition, the CCOP also granted approval for the budget estimates of the Commission for the fiscal year 2024-25, amounting to Rs. 8,169 million.

The chairman while concluding the meeting re-affirmed the government’s commitment to implementation of the Privatization Programme with transparency, efficiency and whole of government approach.

He emphasized the importance of support and cooperation from all stakeholders in the implementation of the programme.