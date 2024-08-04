Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SIFC-driven initiatives propel Pakistan’s exports to new heights

PBS data shows that imports, on the other hand saw a slight decrease of 0.84%

By News Desk

Pakistan’s exports experienced a remarkable surge in the fiscal year 2023-2024, largely thanks to the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), according to recent data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Exports of goods increased by 10.54%, reaching $30.64 billion, compared to the previous year. In contrast, imports saw a modest decrease of 0.84%, falling from $55.19 billion to $54.73 billion, signaling a positive shift for economic stability.

A standout achievement was the 20% rise in meat and meat product exports, which hit a record high of $512 million. The SIFC, along with the Ministry of Commerce, was instrumental in opening new markets for these products in Jordan, Uzbekistan, Lebanon, and Egypt.

In the agricultural sector, agro-exports saw an unprecedented increase of 37%, climbing from $5.8 billion to $8 billion. This growth includes rice exports valued at $3.8 billion, sesame seeds at $410 million, corn at $421 million, and onions at $224 million. This surge puts Pakistan’s agricultural sector on track to potentially reach a $10 billion export target this year.

The IT sector also made a significant impact, with IT services exports generating $2.925 billion in foreign exchange over 11 months. Notable gains were observed in computer services exports, which grew by 26.72%, software consultancy by 13.57%, and hardware consultancy by 17.12%.

Previous article
Coca-Cola to appeal $6bn tax penalty
Next article
Four Pakistani firms set to be added in the Frontier Market index by MSCI
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Four Pakistani firms set to be added in the Frontier Market...

KARACHI: Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) is set to include four additional Pakistani companies in its global Frontier Market (FM) index next month, reflecting...

Coca-Cola to appeal $6bn tax penalty

OCAC seeks OGRA action on ‘unfair’ HSD import practices and ‘hefty’ discounts by private OMC

Nepra approves Rs6.690 billion negative adjustment for K-Electric

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.