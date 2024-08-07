Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Fixed excise duty imposed on labour visa for Gulf

Labour visa must be printed on the passengers' passports, FBR specifies

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: For travelers with labor visas heading to the Gulf, the federal government has imposed a fixed Federal Excise Duty (FED) of Rs5,000 on airline tickets. On Wednesday, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sent a notification outlining the new tax.

In accordance with the FBR’s notification, Pakistani passengers traveling to Gulf nations on labor visas will pay a set tax of Rs5,000 on their plane tickets under Clause (i) of Sub-Clause (b) of Serial Number 3 of Table Two of the First Schedule to the Federal Excise Act 2005.

The Protector of Emigrants (Bureau of Immigration) must verify if the labor visa is printed on the travelers’ passports, according to the FBR.

The notification further stated that this fixed excise duty will apply to international travel from Pakistan to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for those on labour visas, with the tax being collected per ticket.

Previous article
Federal govt appoints Rashid Mahmood Langrial as new FBR chairman
Next article
IMF ‘fully committed’ to Bangladesh
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Federal govt appoints Rashid Mahmood Langrial as new FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: Rashid Mahmood Langrial of the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) has been appointed as the head the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) by the...

KAPCO refutes claims of payments without power generation

Apna Bank proposes Rs. 7.5 billion capital increase and new share issuance

Fitch upgrades WAPDA’s long-term foreign-currency rating to ‘CCC+’

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.