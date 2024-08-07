Federal govt appoints Rashid Mahmood Langrial as new FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: Rashid Mahmood Langrial of the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) has been appointed as the head the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) by the federal government.

The grade-21 officer “is transferred and posted as Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect,” the notification, issued today by the Establishment Division from the Cabinet Secretariat, read.

Earlier today, sources reported that the PAS officer’s name had been proposed to the prime minister for the top slot of the government body.

Rashid Mehmood Langrial, an alumnus of Government College Lahore and Harvard Kennedy School from where he did his Master’s in Public Administration (International Development) (MPA-ID), has authored a book: “Story of the Fair Sex: Socioeconomic Conditions of Women Through Time”.

As per the sources had disclosed that the senior officers of the tax collecting body did not cooperate with Tiwana, who is considered close to Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The ex-FBR head, who was appointed during the caretaker government, had to face criticism on the issue of digitisation and bifurcation between IRS and Customs groups, said the sources.

The sources close to the FBR chairman say that the tax machinery fetched Rs9,311 billion revenue during the last fiscal year by achieving 30% growth in revenues despite a difficult economic environment.

Having joined the civil service of Pakistan in 1995, the officer served in different government positions in various sectors. He served as Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan (Mar 2022 – Apr 2022), Commissioner Lahore Division (Oct 2013 – Jan 2015) under the Punjab government, Secretary Agriculture Punjab (Jan 2015 – Sep 2015), Chief Executive Officer of National Power Parks Management Company (NPPMCL) (Pvt) (2015 – 2018) under the federal government, Chairperson Lahore Ring Road Authority (Jul 2011 – Oct 2013) under the Punjab government as well as Secretary Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (2019 – 2020).

The development came after former FBR chairman Amjad Zubair Tiwana on July 31 resigned from his office, requesting the PM Secretariat to remove him from the FBR chief post.

The sources revealed that the ex-chief of the board consulted with some cabinet members before resigning and his friends suggested him to step down.

The sources further revealed that Tiwana had met Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and PM’s close aide on Establishment Division Ahad Cheema and informed him verbally that he could not continue to head the FBR.