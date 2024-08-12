OGDCL commences tight gas production from Nur West Well-1 in Sindh 

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has commenced early commercial production of Tight Gas from Nur West Well-1 located in the district of Sujawal, Sindh Province.

The oil and gas giant has shared this information with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations.

OGDCL holds 100% working interest in Nur Development & Production Lease (D&PL).

“The well currently produces 1.5 MMSCFD of gas with a wellhead flowing pressure of 1050 PSI, sourced from the Lower Guru formation (‘A’ Sand),” read the notice.

The gas has been integrated into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network, consequently strengthening the national gas supply infrastructure.

Nur West 1 well was drilled to a depth of 2,975 meters. The well encountered a tight formation, and conventional testing methods did not yield favourable outcomes. Hydraulic fracturing was subsequently employed to achieve production viability.

OGDCL has formulated a Tight Gas exploration and development roadmap which is currently under implementation, reaffirming the company’s commitment to augmenting the country’s energy resources, securing national energy needs, and promoting sustainable development in Pakistan.