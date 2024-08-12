Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

OGDCL commences tight gas production from Nur West Well-1 in Sindh 

Well currently produces 1.5 MMSCFD of gas which has been integrated into SSGCL network

By News Desk

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has commenced early commercial production of Tight Gas from Nur West Well-1 located in the district of Sujawal, Sindh Province.

The oil and gas giant has shared this information with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations. 

OGDCL holds 100% working interest in Nur Development & Production Lease (D&PL). 

“The well currently produces 1.5 MMSCFD of gas with a wellhead flowing pressure of 1050 PSI, sourced from the Lower Guru formation (‘A’ Sand),” read the notice.  

The gas has been integrated into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network, consequently strengthening the national gas supply infrastructure.

Nur West 1 well was drilled to a depth of 2,975 meters. The well encountered a tight formation, and conventional testing methods did not yield favourable outcomes. Hydraulic fracturing was subsequently employed to achieve production viability.

OGDCL has formulated a Tight Gas exploration and development roadmap which is currently under implementation, reaffirming the company’s commitment to augmenting the country’s energy resources, securing national energy needs, and promoting sustainable development in Pakistan.

Previous article
Adani Group shares lose $9bn after Hindenburg accusations against regulator
Next article
‘Interest expenses on public debt surge by 260% in two years’
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.