Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold surges to new record high of Rs261,000 per tola in Pakistan

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward climb on Wednesday, reaching a new record high, driven by increases in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs300, bringing it to Rs261,000, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of 10-gram gold also saw an uptick, increasing by Rs257 to settle at Rs223,765. This follows a rise in gold prices on Tuesday, where the per tola rate jumped by Rs700 to Rs260,700.

Internationally, gold prices remained stable on Wednesday, with the rate holding at $2,512 per ounce, including a $20 premium, as reported by the APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.

Previous article
Federal Ombudsman flooded with overbilling complaints: Thousands seek justice against electricity and gas depts
Next article
Crescent Steel secures additional order for coated pipes in K-IV water project
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SBP decides to replace currency notes

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decided to replace currency notes with denominations ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 5,000. According to details, SBP...

SAB recommends exporting 100,000 MT of sugar

Call to revitalise gems, jewellery sector

Govt seeks Rs32 trillion in loans for FY2024-25

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.