Gold surges to new record high of Rs261,000 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward climb on Wednesday, reaching a new record high, driven by increases in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs300, bringing it to Rs261,000, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of 10-gram gold also saw an uptick, increasing by Rs257 to settle at Rs223,765. This follows a rise in gold prices on Tuesday, where the per tola rate jumped by Rs700 to Rs260,700.

Internationally, gold prices remained stable on Wednesday, with the rate holding at $2,512 per ounce, including a $20 premium, as reported by the APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.