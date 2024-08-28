Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Askari Currency Exchange receives license from SBP to commence operations 

Development follows the issuance of a certificate of incorporation by SECP on April 19, 2024

By News Desk

Askari Bank Limited has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Askari Currency Exchange (Pvt.) Limited, has received the necessary license from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to commence operations. 

This development follows the issuance of a certificate of incorporation by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on April 19, 2024.

“We are pleased to inform that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued a license for commencement of operations to “Askari Currency Exchange (Pvt.) Limited”, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank,” Askari Bank said in a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Askari Bank approved the establishment of a wholly-owned exchange company with an initial capital of Rs 1 billion on October 27, 2023.

The establishment of an exchange company is part of Askari Bank’s strategic expansion into the currency exchange market, aiming to offer a wide range of financial services to its customers. 

Last year, the State Bank of Pakistan unveiled a set of reforms related to exchange companies, citing frequent regulatory issues and weaknesses, especially in the operations of exchange companies in category B as well as franchises of exchange companies. 

Under the SBP’s reforms, all exchange companies in categories A and B along with franchises of exchange companies will be consolidated and transformed into a single category with a well-defined mandate.

The central bank also raised the minimum capital requirement for exchange companies to Rs 500 million (free of losses), saying this will strengthen their solvency and infrastructure.

Previous article
CCP approves over 8% stake acquisition in NITL by two Pakistani residents
Next article
Federal cabinet approves rightsizing of 82 departments in first phase
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.