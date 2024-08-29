French agency Proparco explores financing opportunities in Pakistan’s textile sector

ISLAMABAD: A delegation from Proparco, a subsidiary of the French Development Agency, visited the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) office on Wednesday to explore potential financing opportunities within Pakistan’s textile sector. The visit aimed to promote sustainable economic, social, and environmental development in the industry.

The delegation, led by Regional Director Diane Jegam, included Proparco Project Director Conselance Kelma, French Embassy Economic Head Laurent Chopiton, and Honorary Counsel Habib Anwar. During their visit, they discussed various financing modalities and explored avenues for collaboration with Aptma.

Diane Jegam emphasized Proparco’s interest in supporting climate-friendly initiatives within the textile sector. The agency is particularly focused on funding green energy projects and enhancing environmental and social risk management, highlighting their commitment to fostering sustainable development in Pakistan’s textile industry.