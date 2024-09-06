SBP announces winners of new banknote design competition

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the winners of its art competition for the designs of the upcoming banknote series.

Nine local artists and designers were recognized for their creative contributions in a competition that aimed to reshape the country’s currency designs.

After a thorough evaluation by a panel of experts, nine designers were awarded across various denominations. Dr Shery Abidi secured first place for the Rs.10 note, while Mr Haroon Khan and Ms Memona Afzal won first prizes for the Rs.20 and Rs.100, respectively. Ms Memona Afzal also won first place for her design of the Rs.5000 note, the SBP said in a press release.

Other winners include Syed Fawad Hussain for the Rs.50 note, Ms. Hadiya Hassan for the Rs.500 note, and Ms. Noureen Aslam for the Rs.1000 note. Second-place prizes were awarded to Mr Mirza Sufiyan for the Rs.10 note, Ms Aynee Zahra for the Rs.500 note, and Mr Karim Muhammad for the Rs.5000 note.

The SBP said that the shortlisted designs are now being shared with international designers who will incorporate local artistic input into the final versions of the new banknote series.

“The SBP will ensure that the new banknote series reflects the rich cultural heritage and progressive vision of our nation and hopes the final designs fully reflect this collaborative effort,” the central bank said.

Winners will receive prize money in recognition of their efforts, with details of the award ceremony to follow soon.