Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP announces winners of new banknote design competition

Nine designers recognized for their contributions to Pakistan's upcoming currency series

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the winners of its art competition for the designs of the upcoming banknote series.

Nine local artists and designers were recognized for their creative contributions in a competition that aimed to reshape the country’s currency designs.

After a thorough evaluation by a panel of experts, nine designers were awarded across various denominations. Dr Shery Abidi secured first place for the Rs.10 note, while Mr Haroon Khan and Ms Memona Afzal won first prizes for the Rs.20 and Rs.100, respectively. Ms Memona Afzal also won first place for her design of the Rs.5000 note, the SBP said in a press release. 

Other winners include Syed Fawad Hussain for the Rs.50 note, Ms. Hadiya Hassan for the Rs.500 note, and Ms. Noureen Aslam for the Rs.1000 note. Second-place prizes were awarded to Mr Mirza Sufiyan for the Rs.10 note, Ms Aynee Zahra for the Rs.500 note, and Mr Karim Muhammad for the Rs.5000 note.

The SBP said that the shortlisted designs are now being shared with international designers who will incorporate local artistic input into the final versions of the new banknote series.

 “The SBP will ensure that the new banknote series reflects the rich cultural heritage and progressive vision of our nation and hopes the final designs fully reflect this collaborative effort,” the central bank said.

Winners will receive prize money in recognition of their efforts, with details of the award ceremony to follow soon.

Previous article
FBR issues new procedures to collect FED by developers and builders
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold surge by Rs2,000 to Rs262,100 per tola

Local market sees price jump following international gold rate increase; silver remains steady

Google to produce 500,000 Chromebooks in Pakistan by 2026

Govt decides to monitor export of edible items

Foreign reserves rise by $33mn to reach $14.74bn

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.