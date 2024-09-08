Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SIFC urges resumption of LPG plant operations to cut imports and save costs

Council calls for action on JJVL LPG plant amidst potential savings and legal disputes

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has instructed the Petroleum Division to take decisive steps towards restarting operations at the Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) plant. This directive follows a report by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), which was discussed in a recent SIFC meeting.

The SDPI report estimates that JJVL’s annual LPG production stands at 91,250 metric tonnes (MT). Historically, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has generated over Rs30 billion from JJVL through various operational models. The resumption of JJVL’s operations could reduce LPG imports by 9%, potentially saving around $73 million annually. The report also highlights that SSGC could still earn up to Rs2 billion from JJVL.

Currently, SSGC imports 170,137 MT of LPG each year at a cost of approximately $107 million. Restarting JJVL’s operations is projected to save around $57 million annually. With local gas priced at $4.32 per MMBtu compared to re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) at $12 per MMBtu, JJVL could deliver net savings of $28.96 million by substituting costly RLNG.

The report suggests prioritizing early hearings and re-evaluating the potential for LPG and natural gas liquids (NGL) production. It recommends adopting a fair revenue-sharing model (57% for SSGC and 43% for JJVL) while ensuring full regulatory compliance. The report also advises against consumer price hikes and proposes that SSGC retain ownership of hydrocarbons.

SSGC’s annual LPG imports of approximately 170,137 MT could be partially replaced by JJVL’s production capacity of 91,250 MT, potentially reducing the import bill by about $57 million annually. This reduction could help conserve foreign exchange reserves and decrease dependence on volatile international markets. However, the cost of RLNG imports to replace gas shrinkage, estimated at $28.03 million annually, needs to be considered. The net savings are projected to be around $28.97 million per year, depending on the cost-sharing arrangement and other operational expenses.

The partnership between JJVL and SSGC began in 2003 as a solution to the challenges posed by gas from the Badin fields, which were rich in heavier hydrocarbons like propane and butane. Under an Implementation Agreement (IA), SSGC authorized JJVL to extract LPG and NGL from its transmission pipeline.

This partnership was intended to enhance Pakistan’s energy security by increasing domestic LPG production, reducing import dependency, and contributing to economic stability through significant revenue for SSGC and the national economy.

However, the partnership has faced legal disputes, including the Supreme Court’s nullification of the original IA and ongoing litigation over payments and the legality of resumed operations. Issues such as processing fees, ownership of extracted LPG/NGLs, and the financial impact of gas shrinkage have strained relations between SSGC and JJVL. Resolving these disputes is crucial for the viability of the partnership.

The partnership has also faced scrutiny from various government bodies, including the Supreme Court and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Political pressures and shifting government priorities have further complicated the partnership. The high costs of replacing gas shrinkage with RLNG and the financial burden of legal disputes continue to pose significant challenges.

Previous article
Local buyers of PIA seek investment safeguards and tax exemptions amid privatisation
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt urged to declare agriculture emergency

MULTAN: Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Khokhar has urged the government to declare an agriculture emergency in the country to address the sector's mounting...
IPPs

Govt proposes new model to cut electricity tariff, 24 conditions set for IPPs

Major oil and gas reserves discovered in Pakistan’s territorial waters: report

SECP issues consultation paper to improve public offering regime 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.