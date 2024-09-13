Is it too early to celebrate the cut in the policy rate? 

As the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor announced a significant 200 basis point cut in the policy rate, bringing it down to 17.5%, his composed demeanour reflected growing confidence in Pakistan’s improving economic indicators. However, beneath this veneer of optimism lies a complex reality: while progress is evident, the nation is not yet fully out of troubled waters.

A measured step towards economic stability

The decision to lower the policy rate stems from a cautiously optimistic view of Pakistan’s economic landscape. Recent developments point to progress in stabilizing the economy, with signs of potential sustainable growth on the horizon. A key factor driving this optimism is the assessment that underlying inflationary pressures are subsiding, a result of the previously tight monetary stance and ongoing fiscal consolidation efforts.

Notably, the pace of disinflation has surpassed expectations, partly due to delayed adjustments in gas and electricity prices. The international oil market has also seen favorable movements, though there’s an acknowledgment of the inherent uncertainty in these developments.

Several key economic indicators have shown improvement in recent months. Inflation has fallen more sharply than anticipated, providing relief to consumers and businesses alike. The SBP’s foreign exchange reserves have maintained stability at $9.5 billion, a positive sign given the weak official foreign exchange inflows and ongoing debt repayments.

Government securities’ secondary market yields have seen significant decreases, indicating growing investor confidence. Business sentiment has also shown improvement, although consumer confidence has seen a slight decline. It’s worth noting that FBR tax collection during July-August 2024 fell short of the target, highlighting ongoing fiscal challenges.

Shifting dynamics in money supply

An interesting trend is emerging in Pakistan’s currency circulation. Currently at Rs 8.8 trillion, the amount of currency in circulation is decreasing. As a percentage of GDP and money supply, it has hit a 10-year low, although it still remains higher than desired. This shift can primarily be attributed to high interest rates offered by banks, incentivizing deposits and potentially indicating a gradual move towards a more formalized economy.

Oil prices: a key factor in stabilisation

Central to the subdued inflationary pressures was the global oil market’s recent plunge. Oil prices, after peaking in early 2024, have declined by roughly a fifth since, hitting a 15-month low of $72.9 per barrel. This price point is among the most favorable seen in the past three years and closely matches the five-year average.

This downward trend is particularly beneficial for Pakistan, given its status as a net oil importer. The petroleum industry is a major component of the country’s trade balance, representing about 30% of imports and 55% of export earnings. Furthermore, oil prices directly affect the transport sector, which accounts for 6% of the inflation index.

The ongoing easing of inflationary pressures has brought the headline CPI back to single digits for the first time in three years. This shift has paved the way for the first monetary easing cycle in four years. While the recent oil price reductions have started to impact the CPI, with petroleum product prices dropping by about 5% over the past six months, the full ripple effects of these decreases have yet to be fully reflected in economic indicators.

Independent economic analyst AAH Soomro expects the global economic slowdown to push down commodity prices this fiscal year. “I think oil will probably stay below $70 per barrel for the next six to nine months, mainly due to concerns about the slowdown in China and the growing divide between the West and China. Barring only political unrest in the Middle East, the market is likely to remain bearish,” he remarked.

Navigating External Financial Challenges

Despite some positive indicators, Pakistan’s external financial outlook remains complex. For the fiscal year 2025, the country faces a financing gap of $26.2 billion, comprising $4 billion in interest payments and $22 billion in principal. While $16.3 billion is anticipated to be refinanced or rolled over, a substantial $10 billion will require repayment.

A recent encouraging development is the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) confirmation that Pakistan has secured commitments for an additional $2 billion to address the remaining external funding shortfall. This progress is vital in reinforcing confidence in Pakistan’s capacity to fulfill its international financial obligations.

The SBP maintains an optimistic stance on foreign exchange reserves, forecasting them to reach $12 billion by March 2025’s end and further increase to $13 billion by the close of the fiscal year. Should these projections materialise, they would markedly enhance Pakistan’s external financial stability and provide a cushion against potential future economic shocks.

The Complex Dynamics of the Pakistani Rupee

The relationship between the exchange rate (USD/PKR) and interest rates in Pakistan doesn’t follow the typical negative correlation seen in many economies. This anomaly is due to the strong counter-impact of other macroeconomic factors such as inflation, current account deficit, and political and economic instability.

Historical analysis shows that a controlled current account deficit of around $100 million or less frequently resulted in the domestic currency appreciation against the USD. However, several other factors could influence currency movement, including global interest rates and timely approval from the IMF’s board.

The latest Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) reading stands at approximately 102, suggesting that the currency is close to equilibrium in the context of the base year. Expectations of a rate cut in the US could lead to USD depreciation in the coming months, potentially helping maintain Pakistan’s REER at a suitable level.

Political stability

Despite economic improvements, the country’s political landscape remains a key concern for its economic future. The latest BMI Pakistan Country Risk Report for Q4 2024 underscores the persistently high political risk expected to continue through 2024 and 2025.

The current administration, lacking widespread popular backing, faces the formidable task of steering an economy on the path to recovery following the 2022/23 crisis, while simultaneously addressing delicate security issues.

In BMI’s Political Risk Index, Pakistan scored 60.6 out of 100, with notably low marks in the Governance category (42.8 out of 100). The government grapples with significant challenges in balancing interests between more progressive urban areas and conservative rural regions, and managing tensions between Punjab and smaller provinces.

“Problems occur when the government takes actions and decisions that, while popular with the public, can be detrimental to the economy. We saw one glimpse of it in Punjab when subsidy on electricity was announced”, Yousuf Farooq, Director of Research at Chase Securities told Profit. This decision was rolled back when the IMF objected.

A Delicate Balancing Act

As Pakistan navigates its economic recovery, the recent policy rate cut by the SBP signals cautious optimism. Improved economic indicators, particularly in inflation and the external sector, provide some breathing room for policymakers. However, the nation’s economic stability remains precariously balanced against persistent challenges.

“It seems like smooth sailing from here if Pakistan enters IMF program. Pakistan’s problems have arisen primarily because of the government’s spending. Increased government spending results in huge fiscal deficits. Those large deficits lead to pressure on the external account, resulting in pressure on the rupee. If the government keeps spending under control, everything will be fine and the economy will eventually start to grow”, said Farooq.

The positive trends in money supply, favorable oil prices, and a stabilizing external situation offer hope for sustained recovery. Yet, the complex dynamics of the Pakistani rupee and, most critically, the looming specter of political instability continue to pose significant risks.

Maintaining this delicate economic balance will be crucial in the coming months. The government and central bank must implement prudent policies while addressing key structural issues. Priorities include restructuring debt with China, reviving consumer confidence from its current low, accelerating the delayed privatization agenda (particularly for Pakistan International Airlines), attracting foreign direct investment, and enacting meaningful energy sector reforms.

Equally important will be efforts to foster political stability and improve governance – factors that are essential for long-term economic prosperity and investor confidence.

While recent developments provide cause for cautious optimism, it’s clear that Pakistan’s journey towards sustainable economic stability is far from over.