SECP extends Companies Regularization Scheme to provide relief to businesses

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has extended the Companies Regularization Scheme by one month.

According to a press statement, the scheme will now be effective until October 15, 2024, providing defaulting companies with the opportunity to regularise their overdue filings without incurring late charges or penalties.

To further streamline the process and enhance efficiency, exclusively online filings will be accepted during the extension period. Companies can submit their overdue documents by simply paying the regular filing fees, thus benefiting from this opportunity to regularise their status with SECP at minimal cost.

SECP said it encourages all defaulting companies to take full advantage of this extension and ensure compliance with relevant statutory requirements.