Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SECP extends Companies Regularization Scheme to provide relief to businesses

Scheme effective until October 15, allowing defaulting companies to regularise filings without penalties

By News Desk

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has extended the Companies Regularization Scheme by one month. 

According to a press statement, the scheme will now be effective until October 15, 2024, providing defaulting companies with the opportunity to regularise their overdue filings without incurring late charges or penalties.

To further streamline the process and enhance efficiency, exclusively online filings will be accepted during the extension period. Companies can submit their overdue documents by simply paying the regular filing fees, thus benefiting from this opportunity to regularise their status with SECP at minimal cost.

SECP said it encourages all defaulting companies to take full advantage of this extension and ensure compliance with relevant statutory requirements.

Previous article
Is it too early to celebrate the cut in the policy rate? 
Next article
India removes floor price for basmati rice exports to claw back global share
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

India removes floor price for basmati rice exports to claw back...

Removing minimum export price will boost basmati exports and ensure better returns for farmers, says All-India Rice Exporters' president

Is it too early to celebrate the cut in the policy rate? 

$5 billion in gemstones smuggled out of Pakistan, parliamentary committee reveals

PKR gains ground against USD, closes at 278.16 in inter-bank market

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.